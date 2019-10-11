1 critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:21am, Friday, officers were called to the 2800 block of E. 10th Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

East Columbus Elementary School was placed on a lockdown for a short time as a precaution, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

Police continue to investigate.