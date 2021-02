COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person was fatally shot after a shooting in northeast Columbus.

Police reports state the shooting occurred around 10:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of Cypress Club Way.

One person was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. The victim was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m.

No suspect information was provided by authorities at this time. Police continue to investigate this shooting.

