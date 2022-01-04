KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Bail has been set at $1.5 million for the man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl in November in Hardin County.

A judge set the new bond Tuesday for Charles Eugene Castle, who had been held on $750,000 bond. The new bail is cash, surety, or 10 percent.

Castle is accused in the disappearance of the girl, who was taken from her home overnight and was missing for about two days before being found alone in a vacant house.

On Dec. 30, a grand jury returned a 17-count indictment against Castle:

Seven counts of kidnapping

One count of rape

One count of attempted aggravated murder

One count of assault

One count of endangering children

One count of burglary

Three counts of tampering with evidence

One count of breaking and entering

One count of possessing criminal tools

Castle had pleaded not guilty to an original charge of kidnapping last month. At his arraignment hearing, prosecutors said Castle had a felony criminal record, which included drug cases.

During his initial appearance for indictment Tuesday, Castle continued to plead not guilty to the charges filed against him.

Castle is being represented by a court-appointed attorney who was assigned to him during Tuesday’s hearing.

The girl’s father said she spent weeks in the hospital recovering but has since returned home. He said Castle lived nearby and was considered a family friend.