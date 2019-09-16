Nebraska Humane Society gives neglected dog a new chance at life

OMAHA, Neb. (CNN) –The Nebraska Humane Society has given a severely neglected dog, Ellie May, a new chance at life.

Her owner recently died, and she was found by people who came to clean up the home.

Her matted hair weighed nearly as much as her body.

Ellie had entangled hair, groomers found feces and other debris in the dog’s coat.

Overall, they removed almost nine pound of hair, her nails on her paws were around six inches long.

Unfortunately, seeing animals so distressed was nothing new, but the severity of Ellie May’s case was extreme.

Today, Ellie shows none of the effects of her condition, as she’s ready to move forward with her life.

Ellie May is now ready to be adopted.