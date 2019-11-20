NBC4iFIT visits Cycle614 for quite a workout

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When we launched #nbc4iFIT at the end of October we asked viewers to let us know what they do to stay in shape. The very first email we received was from Brad Lisko inviting me to Cycle614.

Brad wrote ” I have been going regularly for 2 1/2 years, 4-5 times a week. It’s a great workout on the bike incorporating aerobic exercise with upper body weights, all while displaying your stats on a beat board. The instructors are motivating and the music is energizing. Cycle614 is more than a spin studio, however. It’s a fitness community and family. The staff and owners (Demi and Mark) are friendly, helpful and personally get to know you. “

After reading Brad’s email and finding out that he regularly burns up to 900 calories in 45 minutes, I decided to give it a try. Let me tell you it was challenging. I have never taken a spin class so it was a totally new experience for me but a great one. The owner Demi was extremely welcoming and helpful. The instructor Leah was sweet, fun and terrifying all at the same time. She was a great motivator!

After the class, I received my stats and I burned 400 calories, not bad for a first-timer

Watch the video to see my experience and visit https://cycle614.com/