MONICA’S FITNESS MONDAYS: Staying hydrated and the shoulder tap

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We have been going strong with #nbc4iFIT for over a month now. Instead of waiting for Jan. 1 and a New Year’s Resolution that is almost always broken, I am on a fitness journey through the holidays and I’m bringing you with me. 

This week, Billy explains the importance of staying hydrated and how much water you should really be drinking. This week’s exercise is another great one for your core, the shoulder tap.

Week One– “Getting started” and exercises you can do with your own body weight or resistance bands 

Week Two– Nutrition and the dreaded Walk Out 

Week Three– Finding the right trainer or workout partner for you and the Grasshopper 

Week Four– Getting past the fitness plateau and the Burpee 

Week Five– The five components of fitness and the OG full-body exercise the push-up 

Week Six– Cardio vs Weights and an exercise I actually like, the Ice Skater 

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Facebook live Q&A, you can watch the full session here.

Remember to check in here each Monday as well as the NBC4 Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and tips. 

