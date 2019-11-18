MONICA’S FITNESS MONDAYS: Getting past the fitness plateau and burpees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Instead of waiting until January and becoming another fitness failure statistic this year I am taking the holidays head-on. I’m not waiting until January first to make a resolution instead I am inviting you on a fitness journey with me.

Each Monday here on NBC4i.com We are bringing you some Monday motivation with my personal trainer Billy Moritz. A simple tip and exercise with modifications for all levels.

First it was “getting started” and exercises you can do with your own body weight or resistance bands. Week two we talked nutrition and the dreaded walk out. Last week our focus was finding right trainer or workout partner for you. Plus, another “favorite” of mine the grasshopper. Watch the video this week for help getting past the fitness plateau and the worst/best exercise of them all the Burpee.

