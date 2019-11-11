MONICA’S FITNESS MONDAYS: Finding the right trainer or workout partner

Let’s face it getting fit and staying fit is hard.

Each year nearly 60% of people say they want to lose weight, be healthier or work out as a new year’s resolution. Sadly, studies show that 20% of people fall of the fitness wagon by the end of the first week. And if you think about it, we’re not setting ourselves up for success. If you binge on anything and everything from Halloween to Christmas does that really put you in good place to suddenly make fitness a priority.

Instead of waiting until January and becoming another fitness failure statistic. This year I am taking the holidays head on. I’m not waiting until January 1 to make a resolution. Instead I am inviting you on a fitness journey with me.

Each Monday here on nbc4i.com I will be bringing you some motivation with my personal trainer Billy Moritz. A simple tip and exercise with modifications for all levels. I’ll also be taking you through my workouts and thoughts through the week. My ultimate goal is to lose 10 pounds and keep it off. Let’s see if I can do it and maybe you can join me.

Watch the video for this week’s tips from Billy to help find the right trainer or workout partner for you. Plus, another “favorite” of mine the grasshopper

Remember to check in here each Monday as well as the NBC4 Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and tips.