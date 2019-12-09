MONICA’S FITNESS MONDAYS: Cardio vs. weights and an ice skater exercise

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We have been going strong with #nbc4iFIT for over a month now. Instead of waiting for Jan. 1 and a New Year’s Resolution that is almost always broken, I am on A fitness journey through the holidays and I’m bringing you with me.

This week, we tackle the age-old battle of cardio vs weights (my trainer Billy Moritz…looking at him! I bet you can guess where he stands 😉 )

And for once an exercise REALLY like the Ice Skater.

Week One– “Getting started” and exercises you can do with your own body weight or resistance bands

Week Two– Nutrition and the dreaded Walk Out

Week Three– Finding the right trainer or workout partner for you and the Grasshopper

Week Four– Getting past the fitness plateau and the Burpee

Week Five– The five components of fitness and the OG full-body exercise the push-up

