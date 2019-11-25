MONICA’S FITNESS MONDAYS: Answering your questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We have been going strong with #nbc4iFIT for a month now and today we tried something a little different.

Instead of your typical tip and exercise from my trainer Billy Moritz we answered your questions live. Everything from fitting workouts into your busy schedule to the importance of mixing it up.



Watch the video to see if your question was answered and check out previous “Monday Motivation” videos for great tips from Billy



Week One– “Getting started” and exercises you can do with your own body weight or resistance bands

Week Two– Nutrition and the dreaded Walk Out

Week Three– Finding the right trainer or workout partner for you and the Grasshopper

Week Four– Getting past the fitness plateau and the Burpee



