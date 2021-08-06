NBC4 to sponsor 2021 Central Ohio Heart Walk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Heart Walk is back and ready to reinvigorate your heart-healthy lifestyle by uniting our community for better health, a fun experience and an opportunity to help save lives.

Central Ohio Heart Walk

McFerson Commons

218 West Street, Columbus 43215

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

This year, you can Heart Walk anywhere! Choose our path or yours. We invite you to walk with us at our in-person event or wherever you feel inspired. No matter where you choose to walk, participating and donating to the Heart Walk will save lives and improve lives.

Whatever you choose, please get registered today. Together, we’ll get back out there to protect hearts in our community!