NBC4 proud sponsor of 2022 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is proud to partner with the African American Male Wellness Agency for the 2022 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week.

NBC4 supports the African American Male Wellness Walk’s goal of eliminating health disparities and racism in our community.

2021 African-American Male Wellness Walk fills downtown Columbus

The 2022 walk will take place Saturday, Aug. 13 at Livingston Park, next to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The walk averages nearly 30,000 attendees annually, with thousands of participants taking part in free health screenings.

Annual wellness walk aims to raise health awareness among Black men

This year, the African American Male Wellness Walk is bringing back a seven-day event called Black Men’s Health Week leading up to the walk. Events during Black Men’s Health Week will include a Career Fair, Charity Basketball Game, and Day of Service.

Also included in Black Men’s Health Week is an event focused on women’s health called Uplift Her. The event will honor women that make an impact in the community and include COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, health screenings, and fitness activities.

Here is a list of some events for Black Men’s Health Week:

For more information on these events and more from the African American Male Wellness Agency go to www.AAwellness.org