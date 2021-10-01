NBC4 proud sponsor of 2021 Autism Speaks Walk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the Autism Speaks Walk and this year the walk has something for everyone!

NBC4’s Jerod Smalley will emcee the Autism Speaks Walk where thousands of people will come to Columbus Commons in one of the biggest autism fundraisers in America. In addition to coming together in person to help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential, each Walk will retain the fun, remote-participation options introduced last year for everyone’s safety. However you choose to participate, your support will be recognized and celebrated.

Columbus Autism Speaks Walk

October 10, 2021

Columbus Commons

160 South High Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Autism Speaks Walk Schedule:

9:00 AM- Registration

10:00 AM- Program

10:30 AM- Walk

Our community is stronger together, and we can’t wait to celebrate one another and the amazing impact we are making together for people with autism and their families. Whether near or far, let’s rally together on Walk day!