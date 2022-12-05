NBC4 partners with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers for 2023 shredding day event fundraiser

NBC4 is partnering with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers for a shredding day event on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

This event aims to fundraise and bring awareness to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and 100% of donations will go to Central Ohio Crime Stopper’s mission of reducing crime in our area.

CENTRAL OHIO CRIME STOPPERS SHREDDING DAY

Saturday, April 29, 2023

8 a.m. – noon

775 Taylor Road, Gahanna, OH 43230

Limit 5 Boxes Per Vehicle

(Donation Required)

Royal Document Destruction will be securely shredding the documents collected. The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon and will be limited to five boxes of paper only. No electronics, batteries, or cardboard will be accepted.

A donation is required to participate in the event, with the proceeds going to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

Participants donating $10 or more will receive a Moo Moo Carwash coupon, limited to the first 1,000 vehicles or while supplies last.

For any Shredding Day questions, community members can email Crime Stoppers at CrimeStoppers16038@gmail.com. Royal Document Destruction, Better Business Bureau, Moo Moo Carwash, and NBC4 are sponsors of the event.