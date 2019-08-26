NBC4 Digital Advertising

Nexstar’s digital media products and services focus on providing innovative solutions to audiences, clients and businesses looking to gain an edge in the shifting digital landscape.

Digital Marketing

Digital advertising has come a long way since the first banner ads were introduced to the web in 1994. Legend has it that the very first one of these ads was from AT&T. The ad asked, “Have you ever clicked your mouse right HERE? You will.” And digital advertising was born.

Digital Marketing in 2019

Today, the internet is accessible everywhere we go, on our tablets and mobile phones. This has spurred tremendous growth in digital advertising. In fact, according to eMarketer U.S. digital ad spending topped $83 billion in 2017, representing an increase of 16%. Digital advertising today is now more sophisticated, personalized, and relevant. Consumers spend more time online than ever before and digital advertising offers an ideal way to reach multi-device, multi-channel consumers.

The Importance Of Understanding Digital Trends And Solutions

In a 2017 study by BrandScience and Microsoft, it was shown online advertising not only delivers excellent ROI itself but also makes other media spend work harder. When the researchers compared the difference in ROI performance between studies that have an online element and those that do not, the results were striking — *adding online to the media mix has a positive impact on the campaign ROI for all media, from a delta of +4% for radio to +51% for outdoor and an astonishing +70% for television.

Are You Responsible for deciding how to break through the clutter?

Marketers are now faced with an ever-changing industry because the online world continues to change rapidly. As we continue to change the way people interact online, Marketers are faced with deciding how to break through the clutter.

What does Nexstar Digital Agency Services Do?

Nexstar Digital Agency Services (formerly Lin Digital & HYFN Local) is one of the nation’s largest full-service digital agencies. We handle all aspects of digital media buying, planning, strategy, activation and optimization across all disciplines. Social, Display, Email Search, Video, SEO, Reputation Management and Digital ad creative. Nexstar Digital Agency Services works with national and regional brands across the nation, but our sweet spot as a market leader in local advertising is with small and medium size local businesses. Our digital media solutions and best-in-class suite of advertising products are fueled by industry-leading data providers and ad quality monitoring systems that drive meaningful business results.

What makes Nexstar Digital unique?

We bring transparency, fairness, and scale to local advertising.

Single point of contact for a full suite of local digital ad products

Commitment to quality

Vendor-agnostic

Team of experts knowledgeable about industry trends

Wide audience reach (ties to Nexstar portfolio)

Premium partnerships

Access to robust reporting & metrics tools

TViQ -Our unique first-party O&O data in-house

Compliance to strict industry media verification standards (viewability, IVT-free billing, brand safety)

Secure and Protected

We have partnered with MOAT (just like the function) we protect every digital ad from Fake Impressions, questionable sites, and Cyber BOTS. We NOW guarantee 100% by padding the campaign to over deliver to make up for false impressions.

About Nexstar Digital

Nexstar Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), offers media companies and advertisers a comprehensive suite of leading digital solutions and services focused on optimizing audience targeting, user engagement and the overall performance of video, social, search, display, mobile and multimedia content and marketing campaigns. Nexstar Digital’s enterprise-class publishing platforms, video monetization technology and professional digital agency services deliver powerful digital advertising and content monetization solutions to clients across both national and local markets in the United States. Nexstar Digital product lines include, Nexstar Digital Data Solutions Group, Nexstar Digital Platform Group, Nexstar Digital Publisher Solutions Group and Nexstar Digital Agency Services. For more information please visit nexstardigital.com.