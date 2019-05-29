NBC4 Closing Account

NBC4 is glad to set up a closing account for your school or business in case of inclement weather or unforeseen emergencies. We ask that, to qualify, a closing for your organization must affect more than 250 people and be a situation where a phone tree, voicemail message, or website posting wouldn’t suffice.

Unfortunately, NBC4 does not set up accounts for medical offices.

After submitting the below information, a person with NBC4 will respond to you, via email, when your account has been created. Please allow three to five business days for an account to be created.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can always call us at 614-263-5555.