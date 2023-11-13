Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s second annual ‘Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life’ to bring holiday joy

Nationwide Children’s Hospital is bringing back its heartwarming holiday tradition, the “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life” campaign, to share holiday cheer with pediatric patients and the community.

Launching Nov. 14 and spanning the holiday season, the hospital’s south lawn along Livingston Avenue will transform into a mesmerizing butterfly-themed light display, visible from the main inpatient tower. Each night, dozens of multicolored butterflies will illuminate the lawn, creating a magical spectacle triggered by community donations.

The campaign, now in its second year, aims to bring joy to children hospitalized at Nationwide Children’s, along with their families and the dedicated healthcare professionals providing care.

Tim Robinson, CEO of Nationwide Children’s, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received in the inaugural year and extended an invitation to the community to participate once again.

“We were amazed by the warmth and generosity shown by the community in our inaugural year, and we are thrilled to bring back the ‘Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life’ campaign again this season,” said Robinson. “Every gift, of every size, makes a difference in the life of a child. We are so grateful for everyone who will help us spread joy to those who cannot be home for the holidays.”

Individuals and corporate benefactors can also “adopt” six and 10-foot butterflies displayed on the lawn, with each sponsorship offering a range of benefits. Lead sponsors will be recognized as matching gift sponsors for community giving throughout the season.

Last year’s holiday giving saw a nearly 50% increase, supporting cutting-edge research, clinical care, and education for pediatric healthcare providers.

Steve Testa, President of Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation, expressed gratitude for the sponsors, community partners, and donors.

“We look forward to seeing the kindness and generosity of our community shine and to bringing joy to our patients, families, and staff for a second year in a row.”

The campaign will run through December 31.

For more information and to donate to the “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life” Campaign, visit nationwidechildrens.org/give.