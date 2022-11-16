Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s ‘Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life’ to bring holiday cheer

Nationwide Children’s Hospital is starting a new holiday tradition designed to bring holiday cheer to pediatric patients and the community.

The “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life” campaign will consist of a butterfly-themed light display on the lawn along Livingston Avenue in front of the hospital. The multicolored butterflies will illuminate each time a donation of $10 or more is made to NCH.

Patients and their families in the hospital tower will be able to see the light display funded by the community’s donations.

“We hope the ‘Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life’ campaign becomes a new central Ohio tradition for families everywhere,” said Nationwide Children’s CEO Tim Robinson. “Every donation matters and supports everything from art therapy and family support services to life-saving research and clinical care. We want to make sharing the holiday spirit as easy as possible and give our community the opportunity to spread joy to those who cannot be home for the holidays.”

Beginning Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. through Dec. 31, 2022, anyone who gives a gift of $10 or more will instantly light up butterflies on the lawn and throughout inpatient units. Donations can be made online, where there will also be a live-stream video feed of the display.

NCH also listed specific levels of giving that will go beyond the lights to surprise patients and staff.

With a $100 gift, a blue butterfly pillow, and cheer card will be delivered to a patient.

With a $500 gift, five blue butterfly pillows, and cheer cards will be delivered to five patients.

A $1,000 gift will sponsor an 18” (tabletop) blue butterfly, and a staff workstation will receive a holiday sweet treat basket.

Community members can donate by visiting nationwidechildrens.org/give.

Butterflies will also be on hand for viewing at Easton Town Center, John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Bridge Park in Dublin, Columbus Commons downtown, and the Short North Arts District.

Additionally, there will be a number of one-day butterfly appearances throughout central Ohio.

Neighbors will be able to see them a community tree lightings and local events including Holiday Lights in Gahanna, Santa at the Lazarus Galleria, and more. The butterflies in the community will be connected with the ones at Nationwide Children’s and a donation will trigger all of them at the same time. Visit nationwidechildrens.org/giving for a complete schedule of the 6-foot butterfly sculpture appearances.

“Nationwide Children’s has spent 130 years working to ensure every family has access to the finest care regardless of their ability to pay,” said Steve Testa, President of Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation. “This care is consistently ranked among the nation’s best and is found right here in central Ohio’s backyard. Every gift matters, because every child matters.”