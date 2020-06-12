Officials seek to nab alligator spotted in Kansas creek

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Kansas have closed a trail around a creek as they try to catch an alligator spotted there.

The 5-foot (1.5-meter) alligator is believed to be one of two stolen from a pet store in the northeastern Kansas city of Manhattan last weekend, the Mercury reported. A man called 911 to report seeing an alligator while he was walking along Linear Park Trail on Wednesday. Animal control officers who responded saw the animal lounging on log in Wildcat Creek.

The trail was closed, and officials set traps overnight in hopes of catching the reptile. Authorities said they don’t know how the alligator made it into the creek or whether the other alligator stolen on June 5 from Manhattan Reptile World is also on the loose.

Officials have asked anyone who spots either alligator to call police.

Manhattan, with a population of more than 53,000 people, is home to Kansas State University.