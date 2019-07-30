Officer trying to rescue kitten finds a bobcat instead

Posted: / Updated:

In this Saturday, July 29, 2019 photo provided by the Stratham Police Department, a bobcat rests in an animal crate, in Stratham, N.H. Stratham Police officer Matt Callahan said he was on patrol and saw the “kitten” run under a car. Callahan said that after realizing it was not a kitten, but instead a young bobcat, he called New Hampshire Fish and Game officers who captured the animal on the roof of a restaurant, put it into a crate, then released it at a wildlife refuge. (Matt Callahan/Stratham Police Department via AP)

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire police officer says the kitten he was trying to pick up in a parking lot turned out to be a bobcat, which then jumped onto the roof of a Burger King.

Stratham Officer Matt Callahan tells Seacoastonline.com he was on patrol Saturday and saw the “kitten” run under a car. It eventually climbed a tree near the restaurant.

Once Callahan realized he was dealing with a young bobcat, he called state Fish and Game officers.

He also stood in the drive-thru line to alert customers in case the bobcat decided to come down, but it climbed onto the roof and took a catnap.

Callahan says he and the conservation officer climbed up and put the bobcat in a crate. The bobcat was released at a wildlife refuge.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools