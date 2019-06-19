HRW calls for sanctions on Nicaragua’s Ortega

WASHINGTON (AP) — Human Rights Watch is calling on governments in the Americas and Europe to impose sanctions on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and at least five high-level security officials for a crackdown on protests that began in April 2018.

The human rights organization said Wednesday that sanctions are necessary because many protesters were subject to abuse that in some cases amounted to torture.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has said that not a single investigation has been opened into security forces and just one sentence has been handed down against a member of an armed pro-government group.

The Nicaraguan embassy in Washington, D.C. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.