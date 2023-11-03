COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thanksgiving is about giving back! NBC4, Urban One, and the United Way of Central Ohio are teaming up again to feed Columbus.

NBC4 is a proud partner of the 2023 Thanksgiving Back Turkey Drive, accompanied by our community partners, with a goal of supplying five locations across Columbus with a turkey for Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving Back Turkey Drive would not be possible without the fiscal support of our sponsors.

Thanksgiving Back Sponsors and Supporters:

CareSource

PrimaryOne Healthcare

United Way of Central Ohio

Urban One

NBC4

AEP Foundation

PNC BankPrimary

One Health

Columbus City Council

Experience Columbus

Action for Children

Franklin County Board of Commissioners

National Pan-Hellenic Council

National Center for Urban Solutions (NCUS)

Kroger

Columbus City Schools

Columbus Parks & Recreation

Central Ohio Contractors (C.O.C.)

Join us for three days of blessings and giveaways at five locations across the city, Nov. 16 -18, as we feed hundreds of local families, just in time for Thanksgiving! See the information below.

HOW CAN YOU DONATE?

The United Way of Central Ohio is the fiscal sponsor of the Thanksgiving Back Turkey Drive. Each donation is tax-deductible and can be donated at this link.

Or you can text to donate with the keyword: TURKEYDRIVE to 91999

Message and data rates may apply.

HOW CAN YOU RECEIVE A TURKEY?

The first 300 people at each location will receive a turkey, dressing, and more. Turkeys are limited and will be given out while supplies last.

11/16 – 5 p.m. -7 p.m. — Linden Community Center, 1350 Briarwood Ave., Columbus, OH 43211

11/16 – 5 p.m. -7 p.m. –– Driving Park Community Center, 1100 Rhoads Ave., Columbus, OH 43206

11/17 – 5 p.m. -7 p.m. –– Far East Community Center, 826 Lattimer Dr. Ave., Columbus, OH 43227

11/17 – 5 p.m. -7 p.m. –– Dodge Community Center, 667 Sullivant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215

11/18–11 a.m.-1 p.m. –– Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center, 670 Jack Gibbs Blvd., Columbus, OH 43215