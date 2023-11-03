COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thanksgiving is about giving back! NBC4, Urban One, and the United Way of Central Ohio are teaming up again to feed Columbus.
NBC4 is a proud partner of the 2023 Thanksgiving Back Turkey Drive, accompanied by our community partners, with a goal of supplying five locations across Columbus with a turkey for Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving Back Turkey Drive would not be possible without the fiscal support of our sponsors.
Thanksgiving Back Sponsors and Supporters:
- CareSource
- PrimaryOne Healthcare
- United Way of Central Ohio
- Urban One
- NBC4
- AEP Foundation
- PNC BankPrimary
- One Health
- Columbus City Council
- Experience Columbus
- Action for Children
- Franklin County Board of Commissioners
- National Pan-Hellenic Council
- National Center for Urban Solutions (NCUS)
- Kroger
- Columbus City Schools
- Columbus Parks & Recreation
- Central Ohio Contractors (C.O.C.)
Join us for three days of blessings and giveaways at five locations across the city, Nov. 16 -18, as we feed hundreds of local families, just in time for Thanksgiving! See the information below.
HOW CAN YOU DONATE?
The United Way of Central Ohio is the fiscal sponsor of the Thanksgiving Back Turkey Drive. Each donation is tax-deductible and can be donated at this link.
Or you can text to donate with the keyword: TURKEYDRIVE to 91999
Message and data rates may apply.
HOW CAN YOU RECEIVE A TURKEY?
The first 300 people at each location will receive a turkey, dressing, and more. Turkeys are limited and will be given out while supplies last.
11/16 – 5 p.m. -7 p.m. — Linden Community Center, 1350 Briarwood Ave., Columbus, OH 43211
11/16 – 5 p.m. -7 p.m. –– Driving Park Community Center, 1100 Rhoads Ave., Columbus, OH 43206
11/17 – 5 p.m. -7 p.m. –– Far East Community Center, 826 Lattimer Dr. Ave., Columbus, OH 43227
11/17 – 5 p.m. -7 p.m. –– Dodge Community Center, 667 Sullivant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215
11/18–11 a.m.-1 p.m. –– Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center, 670 Jack Gibbs Blvd., Columbus, OH 43215