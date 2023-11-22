COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thanksgiving is about giving back! NBC4, Urban One, and the United Way of Central Ohio teamed up once again to feed Columbus.
Over 1,300 turkeys were gifted to Columbus residents in need on Saturday, who now get to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their families.
NBC4, a proud partner of the 2023 Thanksgiving Back Turkey Drive, was accompanied by our community partners, with a goal of supplying five locations across Columbus with a turkey for Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving Back Turkey Drive would not be possible without the fiscal support of our sponsors.
Thanksgiving Back Sponsors and Supporters:
- CareSource
- PrimaryOne Health
- United Way of Central Ohio
- Urban One
- NBC4
- AEP Foundation
- PNC BankPrimary
- One Health
- Columbus City Council
- Experience Columbus
- Action for Children
- Franklin County Board of Commissioners
- National Pan-Hellenic Council
- National Center for Urban Solutions (NCUS)
- Kroger
- Columbus City Schools
- Columbus Parks & Recreation
- Central Ohio Contractors (C.O.C.)