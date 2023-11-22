COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thanksgiving is about giving back! NBC4, Urban One, and the United Way of Central Ohio teamed up once again to feed Columbus.

Over 1,300 turkeys were gifted to Columbus residents in need on Saturday, who now get to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their families.

NBC4, a proud partner of the 2023 Thanksgiving Back Turkey Drive, was accompanied by our community partners, with a goal of supplying five locations across Columbus with a turkey for Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving Back Turkey Drive would not be possible without the fiscal support of our sponsors.

Thanksgiving Back Sponsors and Supporters:

CareSource

PrimaryOne Health

United Way of Central Ohio

Urban One

NBC4

AEP Foundation

PNC BankPrimary

One Health

Columbus City Council

Experience Columbus

Action for Children

Franklin County Board of Commissioners

National Pan-Hellenic Council

National Center for Urban Solutions (NCUS)

Kroger

Columbus City Schools

Columbus Parks & Recreation

Central Ohio Contractors (C.O.C.)