NBC4 and the American Red Cross partner for Hurricane Ida relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is partnering with The American Red Cross for a telethon event on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The CALL4 event will raise funds that will go directly to people whose lives were impacted by Hurricane Ida. Donations will help with immediate needs like food, shelter, water and other priorities that residents will need in the critical days, weeks and months to come.

4’s Army Ida Relief CALL4

Wednesday, Sept. 1

4pm- 7:30pm

NBC4 and NBC4i.com

The CALL4 event will be staffed with employees from The American Red Cross and will start collecting 7donations during NBC4’s First at 4 newscast and will last through NBC4 at 7. Anyone wishing to donate to 4’s Army Ida Relief now can also donate at www.NBC4i.com/RedCross.