COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of Columbus City School students are ready to go back to school after Saturday’s Back to School Family Resource Fair at the Fort Hayes Arts and Academics Campus.

The first-of-its-kind event brought together community partners to make sure students are ready for a successful year of learning and fun.

NBC4 was there to hand out backpacks and supplies gathered all summer long from our Stuff the Backpack campaign.

Also on hand was Nationwide Children’s Hospital and others, offering health screening and sports physicals, vaccines, and more.

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon was thrilled with the turnout, already looking toward making next year’s event bigger and better.

“We said, ‘How can we expand it even more?’ so we partnered with the Red Cross and with NBC4 and others to say, ‘How can we give more resources to families one time and really eliminate that barrier of families having to go to multiple places to get these resources,’” Dixon said.

NBC4 is still accepting donations for the Stuff the Backpack campaign. Donations can be made by clicking here.