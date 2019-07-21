Hundreds help Stuff The Backpack at Brew Dog

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The heat couldn’t stop several people from heading out to Brew Dog in Canal Winchester to donate to NBC4’s “Stuff The Backpack” drive Sunday.

Since NBC4 has expanded its efforts this year, organizations in the central Ohio community are stepping up to join with us.

On Sunday, NBC4 partnered with Dogtap Columbus, X Church, and the Brockstrong Foundation at Brew Dog for a “Party with a Purpose.”

More than 1,500 people came out to enjoy live music, a bounce house, food, and some cold brews in order to raise funds and give back to the community.

“We just want to make a difference in this community,” said pastor Tim Moore. “We just really believe in showing love and showing people that they are welcome to be part of this community.”

Sunday’s One X event helped provide more than 1,700 backpacks to our campaign.

If you’d like to help Stuff The Backpack and score a great deal at the same time, there’s still time to check out these July deals and events.

We’re also teaming with Cameron Mitchel restaurants to offer a gift certificate to Harvey and Ed’s in the Short North.

If you do decide you would like to donate a backpack, it should include basic school supplies such as backpacks, pens, pencils, pocket folders, paper (college and wide-ruled), scissors (blunt and regular), glue sticks, colored pencils, highlighters, rulers, and erasers. If you like, you can also make a cash donation which will go toward purchasing the supplies.

Last year, with your help, we were able to donate 50,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies for Columbus City School students.

This year, we are taking our Stuff The Backpack drive up a notch by helping supply 25 school districts in Franklin and Licking counties with backpacks.