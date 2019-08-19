Teachers in Columbus thankful for Stuff The Backpack donations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Teachers at Columbus City Schools are back preparing for the beginning of a new school year and they said donations from Stuff The Backpack definitely makes their jobs a lot easier.

“What’s great is when they all have their supplies and you can literally teach from the moment they come in to the moment they leave,” said Jennifer Wanat, a teacher at Sherwood Middle School. “You don’t have to worry about making sure that everybody is prepared and they can actually do the activities because they have what they need. Those first couple of days are very important.”

It’s why Wanat comes in days before school officially starts.

For nearly 20 years, she has tried to make sure everything is perfect when students come through these doors for the first time, but she also hopes her students are prepared, which isn’t always possible, according to principal Sheila Evans.

“A lot of kids don’t have the resources to get school supplies,” said Evans.

With NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack, the gap in the need for school supplies shrinks as students can get a backpack with the essential supplies.

Wanat sees the difference it makes.

“I think they come in more confident when they have everything because they’re not going to have to worry about, ‘Oh gosh what am I going to do if I don’t have a pencil. Is she going to get mad or whatever?’ They don’t have to stress about that. They can focus on their education,” said Wanat.

She added it also means less money comes out of her pocket and allows her to focus what she loves and that’s teaching.

“In middle school, we only have 50 minutes for each class, so every minute counts,” said Wanat. “You know so if you miss like a couple of minutes trying to get everybody supplies they need, it’s a lot of time from the class.”

Wanat said teaching from the moment the kids walk in is ideal and the donations given through Stuff The Backpack is well appreciated.

“It means a lot to us because it means the community supports us and supports the students,” she said.