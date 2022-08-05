COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew fans can support Crew and NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack at Lower.com Field on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Saturday’s game won’t just be any match — it will be a Back To School Bash Match!

Crew fans have the opportunity to help “Stuff Just One” by:

Dropping off donations in the West Lobby or outside the AEP Gate, or Adding a $10 donation to the purchase of Discount Family Section Tickets

Fans can arrive early to take part in special pre-match activities and giveaways! Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at: https://www.columbuscrew.com/