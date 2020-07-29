Stuff the Backpack virtually with NBC4 this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The COVID-19 health crisis isn’t derailing one of NBC4’s most popular fundraisers. This year, you can virtually Stuff the Backpack during a CALL4 phone bank and online donation drive.

Some schools say even though learning might look different this year, students still need the right tools.

“Whitehall has its share of poverty that it has to deal with, so without question this kind of monetary assistance is absolutely invaluable,” said Doug Shoemaker, the Director of Support Services at Whitehall City Schools.

The district announced Wednesday it would start the 2020 school year virtually. Shoemaker said the at-home learning experience may require more supplies than traditional school.

“They’ll need to be doing work at home, as well as in school – and they won’t be sharing items like has typically happened,” he explained. “It also keeps families out of the crowded stores. And a number of our students and families are high risk.”

That’s where you can help.

Thursday, July 30th, NBC4 is hosting a CALL4 Stuff the Backpack fundraiser.

$10 can help equip a student with supplies and on Thursday your donations will be matched by community partners up to $75,000.

In past campaigns, NBC4 viewers have risen to the challenge.

NBC4 Director of Operations Jenn Kiser said, “We put the ask out, we say there’s a need and our viewers donate. And it is something that we’ve been very lucky [to have]. We have a very generous community.”

As school districts navigate a year of uncertainty, they say being able to give students the supplies they need will be one less thing to worry about.

“The program has always been fantastic and whatever assistance there is is so greatly appreciated by Whitehall Schools and the community,” Shoemaker said.

WHAT: STUFF THE BACKPACK CALL4

WHEN: JULY 30, 6 – 11 a.m. & 4 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: NBC4 & NBC4i.com

