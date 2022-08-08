COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is inviting the public to Stuff The Backpack at CAS on Aug. 9!

Viewers and local businesses are encouraged to bring backpacks and needed supplies. NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack supply drive will take place at 2540 Olentangy River Road in the parking lot of the CAS campus.

Ease Logistics will be on-site to transport donated backpacks to the Stuff The Backpack warehouse.

STUFF THE BACKPACK SUPPLY DRIVE AND CALL4

AUG. 9, 4:30 PM- 7:30 PM

CAS CAMPUS, 2540 OLENTANGY RIVER ROAD

During the supply drive, NBC4 will also hold a CALL4 fundraiser, viewers can donate directly to Stuff The Backpack volunteers over the phone. Stuff The Backpack CALL4 lines will be staffed by organizations like CAS, CME Federal Credit Union, and United Way of Central Ohio. Additionally, NBC4 will open up the CALL4 Lines Tuesday Morning from 5 a.m. -7:30 a.m. for viewers to make monetary donations during “NBC4 Today” and NBC’s “TODAY” show. Stuff The Backpack would not be possible without the support of our sponsors and partner organizations.

To donate now please click here: www.NBC4i.com/StuffTheBackpack

Local teachers spend hundreds of dollars each year buying supplies for their classrooms. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 94% of public school teachers pay for school supplies, without being reimbursed. This year will be especially difficult for schools, teachers and families, as our community deals with the financial impact of the health crisis. In 2021, Stuff The Backpack will provide essential supplies to public school districts across Franklin and Licking Counties.

Every $10 donation provides at least one student with a school bag and a packet of essential supplies:

All donations are 100% tax-deductible through NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack fiscal sponsor, the United Way of Central Ohio.