COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and our Stuff The Backpack partners are teaming up for a special back-to-school event with Groveport Madison Schools with the goal of rallying the community to help set central Ohio students up for success.
On July 26, from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., NBC4, PrimaryOne Health, and Urban One will be accepting backpack and supply donations for all participating districts in the Stuff The Backpack program and offer on-site health screenings for the upcoming school year.
GROVEPORT COMMUNITY DAY TO STUFF THE BACKPACK
July 26, 11 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Groveport Madison High School
4475 S. Hamilton Road
Groveport, OH 43125
The Groveport Community Day to Stuff The Backpack is a day of giving designed to encourage donations and basic supplies. The event is a drive-thru drop-off event where donations can be made easily. Below is the basic supplies list for Central Ohio students.
Requested Donations:
• Backpacks
• Pens
• Pencils
• Spiral Notebooks
• Wide Ruled Paper
• College Ruled Paper
• Blunt Scissors
• Glue Sticks
• Highlighters
• Colored Pencils
• Crayons
• Erasers
Also, on July 26, PrimaryOne will be opening the doors of the new School-Based Health Center where students across the community can receive free health screenings including:
• Back To School Physicals
• Eye Exams
• Glucose Screenings
• Immunizations
• Blood Pressure Checks
To schedule an appointment for a student, please call 614-586-4310.
WANT TO DONATE NOW? $10 can stuff one backpack! $270 can help an entire classroom! CLICK HERE to make a donation to help Stuff The Backpack