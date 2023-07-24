COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and our Stuff The Backpack partners are teaming up for a special back-to-school event with Groveport Madison Schools with the goal of rallying the community to help set central Ohio students up for success.

On July 26, from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., NBC4, PrimaryOne Health, and Urban One will be accepting backpack and supply donations for all participating districts in the Stuff The Backpack program and offer on-site health screenings for the upcoming school year.

GROVEPORT COMMUNITY DAY TO STUFF THE BACKPACK

July 26, 11 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Groveport Madison High School

4475 S. Hamilton Road

Groveport, OH 43125

The Groveport Community Day to Stuff The Backpack is a day of giving designed to encourage donations and basic supplies. The event is a drive-thru drop-off event where donations can be made easily. Below is the basic supplies list for Central Ohio students.

Requested Donations:

• Backpacks

• Pens

• Pencils

• Spiral Notebooks

• Wide Ruled Paper

• College Ruled Paper

• Blunt Scissors

• Glue Sticks

• Highlighters

• Colored Pencils

• Crayons

• Erasers

Also, on July 26, PrimaryOne will be opening the doors of the new School-Based Health Center where students across the community can receive free health screenings including:

• Back To School Physicals

• Eye Exams

• Glucose Screenings

• Immunizations

• Blood Pressure Checks

To schedule an appointment for a student, please call 614-586-4310.

WANT TO DONATE NOW? $10 can stuff one backpack! $270 can help an entire classroom! CLICK HERE to make a donation to help Stuff The Backpack