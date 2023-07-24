COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and our Stuff The Backpack partners are teaming up for a special back-to-school event with Groveport Madison Schools with the goal of rallying the community to help set central Ohio students up for success.

On July 26, from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., NBC4, PrimaryOne Health, and Urban One will be accepting backpack and supply donations for all participating districts in the Stuff The Backpack program and offer on-site health screenings for the upcoming school year.

GROVEPORT COMMUNITY DAY TO STUFF THE BACKPACK
July 26, 11 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Groveport Madison High School
4475 S. Hamilton Road
Groveport, OH 43125

The Groveport Community Day to Stuff The Backpack is a day of giving designed to encourage donations and basic supplies. The event is a drive-thru drop-off event where donations can be made easily. Below is the basic supplies list for Central Ohio students.

Requested Donations:
• Backpacks
• Pens
• Pencils
• Spiral Notebooks
• Wide Ruled Paper
• College Ruled Paper
• Blunt Scissors
• Glue Sticks
• Highlighters
• Colored Pencils
• Crayons
• Erasers

Also, on July 26, PrimaryOne will be opening the doors of the new School-Based Health Center where students across the community can receive free health screenings including:

• Back To School Physicals
• Eye Exams
• Glucose Screenings
• Immunizations
• Blood Pressure Checks

To schedule an appointment for a student, please call 614-586-4310.

WANT TO DONATE NOW?  $10 can stuff one backpack!  $270 can help an entire classroom! CLICK HERE to make a donation to help Stuff The Backpack