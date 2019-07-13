NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack campaign heads to Grove City Farmers Market

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack drive is well underway and everyone in Grove City is taking part, too, donating many backpacks to help all of the children in our community.

Beautiful weather, fresh coffee and a little shopping, the Grove City Farmers Market was bustling Saturday morning.

But one addition to the market this week and next are a couple big brown boxes waiting to be filled with backpacks.

Southwestern City School District is just one of 25 school districts in the area that will get school supplies and backpacks from NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack drive.

Shawn Conrad, a member of the Grove City Chamber of Commerce, said the initiative comes at a perfect time.

“We’re a chamber of 600 members and many, many have jumped on board saying we’ve been looking for a place to encourage our employees to give back to their community and every year, this has grown and grown,” he said. “This year will be the biggest year.”

According to the United States Department of Education, 94 percent of public school teachers pay for their own supplies and don’t get reimbursed.

So now everyone at Saturday’s drive said they’re ready to help alleviate some stress on those educators and help the children of their community succeed.

“Grove City has always been supportive of the Southwestern City School District,” said Dan Havener, the economic development manager for Grove City.

At next week’s farmers market, they will be collecting backpacks once again, or you can drop off a full backpack at any Jackson Township Fire Department for the next two weeks.

If you do decide you would like to donate a backpack, it should include basic school supplies such as backpacks, pens, pencils, pocket folders, paper (college and wide-ruled), scissors (blunt and regular), glue sticks, colored pencils, highlighters, rulers, and erasers.

If you missed your chance to donate Saturday, you can still make a financial donation at nbc4i.com.

There are also plenty of opportunities to save while you donate. Several local businesses are offering discounts if you donate a stuffed backpack. Click here for details.