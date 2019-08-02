NBC4 collecting school supplies during Stuff the Backpack drive

Stuff The Backpack
NBC4 will collect backpacks and supplies, as part of the Stuff the Backpack campaign on Saturday, August 3.  There are two drop off locations:

  • NBC4 studios, located at 3165 Olentangy River Road from 8am until 2pm.  During the on-site drive our Call 4 phone bank will be open.  Viewers can call 614-821-4444 to make a secure credit card donation. 100% of monetary donations go toward purchasing backpacks and supplies for students.
  • Donations will also be collected at Kroger in Newark, located at 1155 N. 21st Street, from 8am until noon.  Representatives from our radio partner, T100.3 WCLT, will accept backpacks, school supplies and monetary donations on-site.

