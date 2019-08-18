More than 10K backpacks ready to go thanks to Stuff The Backpack event

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 10,000 backpacks are now stuffed with school supplies, all thanks to dozens of volunteers.

NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack campaign is still going strong.

On Saturday, there was a mega stuffing event at the warehouse.

It was there that we caught up with Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon, who said the backpacks full of school supplies means a lot to students.

“Our students and families are blessed by this sponsorship from various organizations to want to see all of the kids in all of our school districts be successful,” she said.

With more districts set to start the school year in the coming weeks, the drive is still moving forward and collecting donations.

In particular, the drive is in desperate need of scissors, paper, and pocket folders

Your donations will help children in 25 school districts across Franklin and Licking counties.

Click here to see how you can help supply students with much-needed school supplies for the coming year.