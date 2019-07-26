Get reduced admission to COSI on Aug. 4 Stuff The Backpack Day

Stuff The Backpack
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COSI wraps up their summer long support for Stuff the Backpack with a backpack celebration day! 

From 10am-5p, bring a new backpack with supplies and receive reduced admission ($4 off) for up to four people! Register at the NBC4 tent to be eligible for door prizes given out through the day, and one lucky family will win a grand prize of a COSI Ultimate Family Membership! 

Come out and see the Storm Team 4 Mobile Weather Lab and meet NBC4 talent…all while making a difference for students and teachers in Franklin and Licking Counties!

Learn more about NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack or donate now at nbc4i.com/backpack

