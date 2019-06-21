Deals to help #STUFFTHEBACKPACK

COLUMBUS – NBC4 (WCMH-TV) is giving viewers several ways to get a save money, get a great deal and help Central Ohio students at the same time! Here’s a list of all the ways you can have fun and #STUFFTHEBACKPACK this summer:

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL #1:

THE COLUMBUS ZOO- Every Wednesday in June the Columbus Zoo is giving you a terrific deal to help Stuff the Backpack! Each Wednesday, a family of up to 6 people can get in for only $4 as long as they donate a new backpack stuffed with supplies. Drop off tent is located at the front of the Columbus Zoo main entrance where NBC4 staff and volunteers from across Franklin & Licking Counties take your donation and exchange for a voucher redeemable at the zoo box office. Voucher is good for a family of up to 6 people in exchange for a new backpack stuffed with supplies!

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL #2:

Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Popcorn Pops- On 06/21 and 07/23 get admission into Popcorn Pops for only $4 with a donation of a new backpack and supplies. Volunteers will be in front of the Columbus Commons from 5pm-8pm taking donations. One backpack with supplies will get one person admission for only $4 to the Popcorn Pops celebration!

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL #3:

THE COLUMBUS CREW- The first 1,500 people who donate a new backpack stuffed with supplies will get into the Columbus Crew match on 06/23 for FREE admission! “Stuff the Stadium” is being held to support Stuff the Backpack in collaboration with NBC4 in Columbus. Supporters may bring backpacks and supplies beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. All supplies collected will go to 25 local school districts throughout Franklin County and Licking County

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL #4:

COSI: Until August 4, up to four people get $4 off general admission with the donation of one new, stuffed backpack

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL #5:

Franklin County Fair featuring “The Bundys”- On 07/17, get into the Franklin County Fair for only $4! You can come between 11am-9pm that day with your new backpack stuffed with supplies and get into the fair for only $4! Plus you can see local favorite and stars of NBC’s The Voice, The Bundys!

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL #6:

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants- From July 1- August 15, when you drop off a backpack at any Cameron Mitchell Restaurant, you will receive a $15 gift certificate* to Harvey & Ed’s in the Short North Arts District. AND…Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will stuff each of the bags donated with school supplies!

*Valid for food only until 9/30/19.

In deals listed where you must bring a new backpack “stuffed” with supplies, basic school supplies include items such as: Backpacks, pens, pencils, pocket folders, paper (college and wide-ruled), scissors (blunt and regular), Glue Sticks, Colored Pencils, highlighters, rulers, erasers. NBC4 Staff & Volunteers will begin exchanging new backpacks stuffed with supplies on Friday evening beginning at 5:00pm.

For the second year, NBC4 will hold a summer-long school supply drive to help make sure local students are ready to learn at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. This year, the station’s backpack drive will expand from 1 district to benefit 25 school districts.