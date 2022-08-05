COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to be the media sponsor for the 2022 Ready to Go Back to School Family Resource Fair with Columbus City Schools.

Get your family Ready to Go for the 2022-2023 school year with one of the largest back-to-school events in Columbus. The Columbus City Schools Back to School Family Resource Fair is open to the public and focused on giving supplies to Columbus City Schools Students so they are ready to go for the start of school.

This event is in partnership with NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack. There will be free backpacks, books, and school supply giveaways. Help with Chromebooks, bus stop information, and starting school enrollment. Health screenings, immunization information, and no-cost tools for your families’ safety and wellness.

Plus, lots of music, food, and fun!

Columbus City Schools Back to School Family Resource Fair

Fort Hayes Campus, 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Is your student up to date on required school immunizations, or need a sports physical? Nationwide Children’s Hospital will offer comprehensive wellness exams for CCS students at no charge to families.

The American Red Cross is also hosting a blood drive.

