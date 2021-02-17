St. Patrick’s Day parade goes ahead in Dublin, with a twist

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The floats will stand still, and the people will drive by. That’s the solution for running the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin this year.

On Saturday, March 13 the 2021 “Greenest Grandest Parade” will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as a so-called “reverse parade.”

“Rather than large groups of spectators gathering along Frantz Road, Bridge Street and High Street, they will instead drive through the parade at Darree Fields and remain safely in their vehicles.” the City of Dublin said in a press release.

“The parade will celebrate Irish spirit with bagpipers, Irish dancers, floats, helium balloons and other creative performances in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.”

Decorate your car or truck in St. Patrick’s Day colors and follow the route from Darree Fields at the Cosgray Road and Shier Rings Road roundabout.

While Dublin Police, City staff and volunteers will work hard to maintain traffic flow, vehicles on the parade route may move slow as spectators enjoy the entertainment. Those who are in the drive-thru entrance by 1 p.m. will be able to finish the parade route, the release said.

If you want to get involved with the parade, submit a Parade Application by Feb. 26. Parade participant groups of 10 or fewer people will be safely spaced from other groups and the spectators’ vehicles. Masks required, candy not accepted this year, the release concluded.