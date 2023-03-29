COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Saturday, April 1, Cleaner Columbus is holding its second annual Columbus City Cleanup.

City Councilman Emmanuel Remy, working with Keep Columbus Beautiful, hopes everyone will take on the mantra that “litter is no joke!”

NBC4 is proud to once again sponsor this event. NBC4 Traffic Anchor Kristine Varkony will be on hand to emcee the cleanup’s kick-off.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Wolfe Park Shelter House. Volunteers will receive all the tools needed for their pick-up efforts.

This annual event is a pillar of the Cleaner Columbus initiative to help beautify the city, educate residents and students, and create clean, safe neighborhoods.