COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New programming changes are coming to channel 4.2, NBC4’s over-the-air digital subchannel.

On April 1, Court TV will stop broadcasting on channel 4.2 at 6 a.m. then Grit TV will begin a 24/7 broadcast on the same channel.

Grit TV will feature classic westerns from TV series and films such as “The Magnificent Seven,” John Wayne Classics, “The Virginian,” “Open Range,” and more!

Go to NBC4i.com’s TV schedule page for more programming information on this channel.

