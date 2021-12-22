COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The need for blood donations is urgent right now, this is the lowest blood supply in more than a decade.

NBC4 will once again partner with WNCI and the American Red Cross to hold our annual blood drive on January 5, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The NBC4 WNCI Blood Give-in will be held at the Columbus Airport Marriott, located at 1375 N. Cassady Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670).

Walk-ins are welcome, but people with appointments will be taken first. To schedule, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, go to the Red Cross Blood donor app or go to RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code “Give In.”

NBC4 & WNCI Blood Give-in

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where : Columbus Airport Marriott 1375 N. Cassady Ave. Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670)

Columbus Airport Marriott 1375 N. Cassady Ave. Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670) Theme : “Resolve to be a LIFESAVER!”

General Blood Donation Facts

CURRENT NEED: Blood collections have been lagging since August, and the Red Cross is entering the holidays with the lowest blood supply in more than a decade. Hospitals historically use a lot of blood over the holidays, so this blood drive at the beginning of the year will come at a perfect time.

SPECIAL NEED IN WINTER: Fewer people give blood during the winter months due to the busy holiday season, and also because some are deferred for cold and flu symptoms.

WHAT’S INVOLVED: The entire blood donation process takes about an hour, and the actual donation only takes about eight to 10 minutes.

WHO CAN DONATE: The basic qualifications to give blood are: You must be at least 17 years of age (or 16 with parental permission), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in generally good health.