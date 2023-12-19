COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Resolve to save a life in 2024!

NBC4 will once again partner with WNCI and the American Red Cross to hold our annual blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NBC4 WNCI Blood Give-in will be held at the Columbus Airport Marriott, located at 1375 N. Cassady Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670).

NBC4 WNCI Blood Give-In

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Columbus Airport Marriott

1375 N. Cassady Ave.

Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670)

To schedule your appointment now, CLICK HERE , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) , or use the Blood Donor App and enter the sponsor code: Give In , or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Save Time!

Save up to 15 minutes at your donation with RapidPass® . CLICK HERE to learn more!

Great gifts for all presenting donors:*

• Red Cross T-shirt

• Chick-fil-A card for a free sandwich or 8 ct nugget from

• Chick-fil-A Columbus restaurants

• Midas discount oil change coupon

• COSI — 1 of 5 family memberships

*Offers and items are non-transferable and are not redeemable for cash. Items are available while supplies last.

Blood Donation Facts

SPECIAL NEED IN WINTER: Fewer people give blood during the winter months due to the busy holiday season, and also because some are deferred for cold and flu symptoms.

WHAT’S INVOLVED: The entire blood donation process takes about an hour, and the actual donation only takes about eight to 10 minutes.

WHO CAN DONATE: The basic qualifications to give blood are: You must be at least 17 years of age (or 16 with parental permission), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in generally good health.