COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Resolve to save a life in 2024!
NBC4 will once again partner with WNCI and the American Red Cross to hold our annual blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NBC4 WNCI Blood Give-in will be held at the Columbus Airport Marriott, located at 1375 N. Cassady Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670).
To schedule your appointment now, CLICK HERE, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Blood Donor App and enter the sponsor code: Give In, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Save Time!
Save up to 15 minutes at your donation with RapidPass®. CLICK HERE to learn more!
Great gifts for all presenting donors:*
• Red Cross T-shirt
• Chick-fil-A card for a free sandwich or 8 ct nugget from
• Chick-fil-A Columbus restaurants
• Midas discount oil change coupon
• COSI — 1 of 5 family memberships
*Offers and items are non-transferable and are not redeemable for cash. Items are available while supplies last.
Blood Donation Facts
SPECIAL NEED IN WINTER: Fewer people give blood during the winter months due to the busy holiday season, and also because some are deferred for cold and flu symptoms.
WHAT’S INVOLVED: The entire blood donation process takes about an hour, and the actual donation only takes about eight to 10 minutes.
WHO CAN DONATE: The basic qualifications to give blood are: You must be at least 17 years of age (or 16 with parental permission), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in generally good health.