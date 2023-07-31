COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 won four regional Emmy Awards in four categories, announced at the 59th Annual Emmy Awards Gala presented by the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

NBC4’s annual special “A Journey Through Alzheimer’s,” hosted and produced in part by Colleen Marshall, won in the Health/Medical Short or Long Form Content category.

Anchor Jerod Smalley was lauded in the Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent category for his work on “The Autism Puzzle,” a station special he also helps produce.

Both half-hour programs have run for multiple years and demonstrate the tireless dedication of Marshall and Smalley to their respective causes.

Below, see the category in bold, followed by the names of the winners.

The 2023 Emmy ceremony was held on Saturday, July 29, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.