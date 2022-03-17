COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with The United Way of Central Ohio for a CALL4 event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The CALL4 funds will go to United Way Worldwide as they work with trusted partners on the ground, United Way Romania, United Way Hungary and Fundacja Dobrych Inicjatyw (Good Initiatives Foundation) in Poland, in support of families migrating to safety across Europe.

Donations will aid people displaced during this crisis and to mobilize the caring power of communities for the common good.

“NBC4 stands with all Central Ohioans as witnesses to the horror of war being inflicted on the free people of Ukraine. We also stand in awe of their heroic efforts against unprovoked, deadly aggression,” said NBC4 Vice President and General Manager Ken Freedman. “This Friday, we partner with United Way of Central Ohio and ask the people of Central Ohio to join us by showing our collective generosity and commitment to the Ukrainian people, especially the nearly 2 million refugees, mostly women, children, and the elderly.

“No donation is too small, and dollars donated will help ease the suffering of those fleeing the war zone and living in temporary refugee camps.”

This CALL4 will be staffed with employees from the United Way of Central Ohio and will start collecting donations during NBC4’s First at 4 and will last through NBC4 at 7. Anyone wishing to donate to United Way Worldwide now can also donate here.