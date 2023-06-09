COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the first-ever Juneteenth Parade in the Linden community. This historic event will take place on June 19, 2023, to celebrate freedom, culture, and unity.

The Inaugural Juneteenth Parade

In the Linden Community

June 19, 2023 | 10:30 a.m.

Hudson Avenue

The parade will start at 10:30 a.m., commencing at Hudson Avenue. Spectators and participants will proceed southbound down Cleveland Avenue, culminating at 11th Avenue at the Four-Corners/Point of Pride. The event will have an array of captivating floats, marching bands, community organizations, and individuals coming together to commemorate Juneteenth.

“NBC4 is proud to be the media sponsor for the Inaugural Juneteenth Parade in Linden,” said Ken Freedman, NBC4 VP/General Manager. “Being involved in this event in its very first year only allows us to continue to serve our community and further our mission of being ‘Local 4 You.’”

The Inaugural Juneteenth Parade aims to highlight the rich heritage and contributions of the African American community while promoting unity and solidarity among all residents of the Linden community. It serves as a reminder of the importance of Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of African Americans who were enslaved and celebrates the progress made in the pursuit of equality and justice. The parade is presented by the non-profit organization, the Makinde Foundation.

“The parade acknowledges that although challenges persist in some communities, it is important to celebrate past achievements to inspire others and continue fighting for freedom for all people,” said Mayo Makinde, Founder of the Makinde Foundation. “Juneteenth is not just an African American achievement but an American one, representing a significant step towards recognizing the cruelty of slavery and striving for freedom throughout the country’s history.”

In addition to the spirited parade, attendees can look forward to a wide range of exciting activities throughout the morning. The event will feature an abundance of fun-filled entertainment, delectable food vendors offering diverse culinary delights, and live performances showcasing local talent. It will be an excellent opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors to come together and enjoy a day of celebration and community engagement.

“The Juneteenth Parade in Linden aims to honor this momentous occasion by bringing together the community in a celebration of freedom, resilience, and progress,” said communication strategist, DaVante’ Goins. “The parade will showcase the best of what the Linden community is and offers to the Buckeye City.”