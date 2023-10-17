COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the return of the “Who’s Who in Black Columbus” gala and publication.

A premiere celebration of Black Excellence in Columbus and central Ohio, this event will take place on Nov. 7, 2023, to celebrate local African American achievement in various industries such as business, politics, tech, sports, entertainment and more.

WHO’S WHO IN BLACK COLUMBUS

Nov. 7, 2023

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., celebration begins at 6:45 p.m.

The Ohio State University

The Ohio Union | 1739 N. High Street

Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom

The evening will kick off at 5:30 p.m., with the celebration starting at 6:45 p.m. in the Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom at The Ohio State University. As part of the evening, the 18th Edition of Who’s Who in Black Columbus will be revealed. Among those featured in the publication will be Kerry Charles of NBC4, U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Columbus Urban League President & CEO Stephanie Hightower and more.

Individual and Group Event Ticket packages are available at WhosWhoinBlack.com.

Since 1989 “Who’s Who in Black” has made its sole focus the celebration and elevation of Black culture and Black achievement. “Who’s Who” has publications across the country in over 30 markets producing nearly 200 custom editions. In central Ohio, this will be the 18th edition of “Who’s Who in Black Columbus.”