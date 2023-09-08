COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH-TV) — NBC4 is a proud sponsor of Kitchen Kapers, an organization committed to helping people with cancer.

Now in its 34th year of supporting cancer care at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, Kitchen Kapers continues its mission to improve the lives of those living with cancer. Come out and tour newly remodeled gourmet kitchens in the Upper Arlington community.

Kitchen Kapers Tour

Sunday, Sept.10, 2023

Upper Arlington, Ohio

12 p.m. — 5 p.m.

Also, stop by and say hello to NBC4 Anchor, Cierra Johnson who will be at the event and is actively involved in Kitchen Kapers’ mission to help those impacted by cancer.

Kitchen Kapers has provided nearly $1 million in support of Riverside Methodist’s cancer care since its inception in 1987. Recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a “Best Practice,” the program brings artistry to the bedside of cancer patients to enhance healing and improve quality of life. Kitchen Kapers will continue to support this program, as well as other Integrative Care services at the hospital that help mediate the physical and psychological side effects of cancer treatment.

Enjoy and be inspired by exquisite kitchens, beautiful flower arrangements from local florists and delicious foods provided by local restaurants, all while supporting a worthy cause on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. This year, six beautifully remodeled kitchens will be on the tour starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

For more information about Kitchen Kapers and to purchase tickets, please visit kitchenkapers.org. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $45 or at the door for $55.