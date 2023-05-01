COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Ohio Black Expo, a four-day event that raises funds for year-round programs and scholarships.

The event encourages the 1.7 million Black residents in Ohio, plus the 4 million Black residents in surrounding states, to come together for empowerment through workshops, unity and collaboration with networking events and a celebration at the Riverfront Culture Fest.

Ohio Black Expo

Memorial Day Weekend (May 25th-May 28th)

Convention Center • Genoa Park • Downtown Columbus

Ohio Black Expo will kick off on Thursday, May 25, 2023, starting at 8 a.m. The four-day event will have a business conference, youth summit, golf classic, networking happy hour and will close the weekend out with the Riverfront Culture Fest on Saturday and Sunday.

The Riverfront Culture Fest will have more than 100 vendors, over 20 food trucks and concerts including Kevin Ross, KRS-One, Smokie Norful, and Sheila E. For more information on events and tickets please visit https://ohioblackexpo.com/.