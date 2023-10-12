COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is a proud Sponsor of the King Arts Complex Legends and Legacies Award Ceremony.

King Arts Complex celebrates the accomplishments of MacArthur Fellowship winner Hanif Abdurraqib and Ohio State history professor and author Hasan Kwame Jeffries, Ph.D. NBC4 anchor Kerry Charles will emcee this event.

16th Annual Legends & Legacies Award Ceremony

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

835 Mount Vernon Ave, Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

The leadership of The King Arts Complex is delighted to honor two distinguished men who have made educational and literary contributions beyond Columbus, MacArthur Fellowship winner Hanif Abdurraqib and Ohio State history professor and Author Hasan Kwame Jeffries, Ph.D.

The King Arts Complex will honor them both during the 2023 Legends and Legacies Award Ceremony and Reception with a pre-reception at 6:30 p.m.

Kerry Charles from NBC4 will serve as the emcee for the evening and the Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Algenon Marbley, will moderate the discussion with our honorees.

The King Arts Complex seeks to increase and dissipate knowledge regarding the vast and significant contributions of African Americans to the culture and history of America and the world. Through a multidisciplinary approach, The King Arts Complex offers performing, cultural and educational programs that provide high artistic merit, and varied and diverse experiences.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or by calling 614-645-KING.