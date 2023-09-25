COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is a proud Sponsor of HighBall Halloween.

The Short North Alliance invites the Columbus community to HighBall Halloween 2023, returning to High Street for the first time since 2019. The iconic event will take place Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

HighBall Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

875 N. High St., 3rd Floor

4 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

The Hosts, Virginia West and NBC4’s Matt Barnes and Monica Day will take the stage this year leading the crowd through a whimsical, performance-filled evening. Performers include Virginia West & The West Family, Mojoflo, Anna and the Annadroids, and The Orphan The Poet.

Attendees can also enjoy a spooky projection mapping display on the side of the Greater Columbus Convention Center, presented by Pacemour Creative.

The out-of-this-world Costume Couture Fashion Show will feature seven talented designers, who will compete for a cash prize in the Costume Couture Fashion Show. Competing will be, Andrew Shields, Annie Travis, Gerardo Encinas, Joan Madison, Shiree Houf, and duos Que Jones and Steve Puhl Jr., and Rachel Katz and Shelly Teed.

Designers will present a costume couture creation and three supporting fashion designs. A panel of judges will determine who takes home the top prize of $1,000, as well as second and third place.

The public will also get to strut across the main stage in front of a crowd of thousands to win multiple $100 cash prizes available in the Public Costume Contest.

“For our 16th year of HighBall, we are thrilled to return to its roots on High Street,” said Betsy Pandora, Executive Director, Short North Alliance. “HighBall is such a special time to celebrate the spirit of creativity and style within our Columbus community. Between the live music, performances and fashion shows and contests, it is a continuous source of fun, inspiration, and celebration. HighBall also continues to be the single most impactful fundraiser for our organization, which is dedicated to supporting the Short North Art District’s marketing, events and programs — all of which support our small business community.”

All HighBall attendees can enjoy cocktails from local distillery Middle West Spirits, and beverages from official beer sponsors New Belgium Brewery Company and Bell’s Brewery. Non-alcoholic beverages and food from various vendors will also be on-site! Attendees can choose to elevate their experience by joining the HighBall Halloween VIP Party, including premium stage viewing, drink tickets, free food, and a private tented area with a private bar service and restroom access.

Early-bird General Admission tickets for HighBall Halloween 2023 start at $10 and VIP at $75, with ticket prices increasing to $20 and $90 respectively on Friday, Oct. 21. Immerse yourself in HighBall Halloween like never before by reserving your very own Spooky Suite for up to 20 guests.

Trick or Treat yourself to an exclusive lounge area featuring a tent and courtyard and enjoy the convenience of private restrooms within the Greater Columbus Convention Center, accompanied by tantalizing complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

Finally, elevate the spooky fun with exclusive bar access through a drink package and don’t miss the chance to join the VIP Party on Goodale Avenue for an unforgettable experience amidst the festivities.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online starting Friday, Sept. 8. More information and event updates can be found on the HighBall Halloween Instagram, Facebook, and at highballcolumbus.org.